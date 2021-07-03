Kathleen (Boyles) and Luke Freeman of Au Gres, Mich. are the parents of a son, Augustine Ansel Freeman, born June 15, 2021 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City, Mich. Augustine’s siblings are Wayne Eugene, 11; Blaise Daniel, 9; Josephine Mae, 8; and Jude Aaron, 2.
Grandparents are Dan and Christy Freeman of Emporia, and Mike and Barbara Boyles of Tawas City, Mich.
Great-grandparents are Geneva J. Freeman of Emporia, and the late Leo and Josephine Brandt, and the late Henry and Gertrude Zeller.
