An uptick absences has USD 284 Chase County Schools asking parents to help slow the spread of illness.
“After monitoring the absentee list over the last few weeks, it seems as though we have a large uptick in illness-related absences, especially after the long holiday break,” the district said in a post to social media. “We are working to help slow the spread through disinfection, promoting good hygiene practices, and frequent cleaning.”
The district is asking families to keep students home if they are not feeling well or showing any signs of illness.
Families are also asked to contact their primary care physician is symptoms persist, and to notify the health department and school building of any positive test results.
“We have been seeing Covid, Influenza A, and Strep,” the district said. “It’s not too late to get the Flu Shot!”
There are a few ways you can help slow the spread of illness this season, including washing your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 30 seconds; covering your mouth and nose with your elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze; avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth — these are areas where viruses can enter your body; avoid close contact with someone who is sick; and avoid going in public if you are showing signs of illness or aren’t feeling well.
The district said students can return to school after their symptoms are gone or have improved, when they have been fever-free without medications for 24 hours and if they are able to keep two straight meals down without vomiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.