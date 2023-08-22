The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum for the upcoming election at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave.
The forum will be for Emporia Public School Board of Education candidates and Emporia City Commission candidates.
School board candidates areJeremy Dorsey, Linda Forbes, Christy Grant, Art Gutierrez, Grant Riles, Leslie Seeley, and Sam Tovar.
City commission candidates are Erren Harter, Travis Hitt, James Sauder, Will Spencer and Becky Smith.
The forum will begin with introductions of the candidates followed by about 35-40 minutes of questions and answers, and conclude with closing statements. There will be a time following for the candidates to meet and mingle with the attendees.
The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Advance voting is Oct. 23 - Nov. 6 at the Lyon County Clerk’s Office.
