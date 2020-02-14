Emergency crews responded to the report of an injury accident in southern Lyon County early Friday afternoon.
At about 1:35 p.m. Friday, scanner traffic indicated an injury accident near the intersection of S. Highway 99 and Road 40 — about three miles south of Olpe. Scanner traffic indicated the vehicle was a passenger care and had come to a rest on its side.
Crews are en route and motorists should avoid the area, if possible.
