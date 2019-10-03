Pastor installation
Join St. James Missionary Baptist Church in celebrating the installation of Pastor Larry D. Williams 3 p.m. Saturday at the church, 730 Sylvan St. An installation is a special church service for a newly appointed minister. All are welcome to attend.
Volunteer workday at Pioneer Bluffs
The next volunteer workday at Pioneer Bluffs will be Saturday. The day begins around 8:30 a.m. with coffee in the Granary. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. Each volunteer workday ends with a free lunch.
Those interested in volunteering can just show up, or contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
Sertoma Scholarship breakfast
The Sertoma Scholarship breakfast will be held from 7 - 11 a.m. Saturday at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 E. 12th Ave. Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the door for All You Can Eat biscuits and gravy or sausage biscuit sandwiches. Meals are served with coffee, milk or juice.
Penny Supper
The Hartford United Methodist Women will hold a Penny Supper at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church. Menu items include ham loaf $2.25, chicken pie $2, liver and onions $2.50, a variety of salads and vegetables $.50 each, homemade rolls and cornbread $.50, cake $.75, homemade pie $2.50 per slice, homemade ice cream $.75, and coffee or tea $.75.
Rummage sale
The Grace United Methodist Church rummage sale is 4 - 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at the church, 2 Neosho St. Come out for great deals on toys, children's items, household items, clothing, furniture, books and much more.
For more information call the church: 342-2240.
American Conservatism topic of Red Rocks talk
Greg Schneider will present “The Past and Present of American Conservatism” at the next Sundays at the Site program, at 2 p.m. Oct. 13. Schneider, ESU history professor, will focus on the variety of American conservatism in the 20th century, and how we have gotten to the current type of conservatism dominant under Donald Trump. Red Rocks is located at 927 Exchange St. This is a free event. Donations are accepted.
Fall Fun Fest
The Neosho Rapids Park Improvement Committee invites everyone out to the Fall Fun Fest from noon - 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Neosho Rapids Park. A $5 wristband for children covers games and treats. Fun activities throughout the day include $1 hayrack rides, costume contest, pumpkin painting and carving contest, popcorn bar, carnival games, chili bar, hot chocolate and cider. All proceeds will go toward park improvements.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold its Emporia Community Blood Drive from noon - 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave. Give blood to help save lives. To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767. Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
Olpe UMC Octoberfest
The Olpe United Methodist Church will hold an Octoberfest supper 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at the church, 120 W. Listerscheid St., Olpe. The supper will include bierocks, sauerbroten, ‘kraut and sausage, German potato salad, pies, desserts and drinks. Come and eat and enjoy fellowship for a free-will offering. Call 620-475-3780 or 343-5544 with questions. To order extra bierocks, call 620475-3311 before Oct. 11.
