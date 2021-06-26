Evan L. Evans was born to Howard T. Evans and Evelyn A. (Lloyd) Evans in rural Osage County, KS on December 5, 1931. He grew up with a proud Welsh heritage of hard work balanced with joy of service to others. Evan enjoyed his life with his fellowman. He enlisted in the Air Force in November of 1951 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in November of 1955. Over his lifetime he served in the Lebo Lions Club, on the Arvonia Township board, as Director of Lebo’s Senior Citizen/Federal Housing, and treasurer for the City of Lebo and #USD 243 Lebo-Waverly.
Professionally, Evan taught business at Labette Co. High School and then in 1965, moved to Lebo working as Assistant Cashier for the State Bank of Lebo, Lebo, KS.
On September 3, 1951, Evan married Patrica Ruth Payne in Ottawa, KS. They had three children, Connie, Chrystal, and Gene and raised their family in Lebo, KS.
Evan is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, his two daughters and their spouses, two grandsons and their spouses and five great grandchildren, the joy of his later life.
Graveside Memorial Service will be at the Arvonia Township Cemetery at 10:30 am, Thursday, June 30. In case of inclement weather the service will be held at the Arvonia Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502. Please designate a gift for Lebo American Legion, Lebo Lions Club, or Kansas Honor Flights for Veterans.
Condolences may be left on the website at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.