Chase County citizens could soon see new homes popping up all around — as the county moves forward with a program to create more affordable housing in rural communities.
The county commission approved a contract with William Caton and Fred Bentley, two developers who will help the county navigate through state housing development programs, in an attempt to bring more people to live and work in the county.
“Everybody needs housing and it’s a difficult thing to try to get your hand around,” Caton said. “You have a lot of houses that are 70+ years old in your communities and it’s just hard to keep them up. It’s hard to keep people interested when you’ve got some businesses here trying to bring some people in … your school teachers, policemen, stuff like that, without housing it’s hard.”
In addition to not being able to draw people to the county due to a lack of housing, some who work in the county also live elsewhere, often in neighboring cities where affordable housing is easier to find.
The Kansas Legislature earmarked funds for rural housing through multiple programs, Caton and Bentley said, which the county could use to help remedy that issue.
The Moderate Income Housing Program is one such program. The program has a $650,000 maximum grant, which the county would be able to use for down payment assistance, reducing the cost of homes, or infrastructure.
Additionally, the Housing Investor Tax Credit program can be used to bring down the cost of the home and has no income limits — allowing it to help even more people in Chase County.
Both programs are designed to help rural communities create more housing and help bolster economic growth.
The cities of Matfield Green, Strong City, and Cottonwood Falls — along with the county — would work together to identify potential lots for the homes. The county would be able to set up requirements for who would qualify for the housing, in accordance with the Fair Housing Act.
Sept. 30 is the first application deadline. Caton and Bentley said they would like to get Chase County’s application in by then, but that depends on how quickly the communities can get all the necessary documentation together. The next application deadline isn’t until January.
Employers in local communities would need to write letters expressing the need for housing in their cities. Matfield Green has already passed a resolution to participate in the housing program, the developers said. Caton and Bentley plan to meet with Strong City and Cottonwood Falls in the coming weeks.
The county also plans to put together an advisory committee to help generate all the necessary information for the application. The committee would report back to the county clerk’s office.
The contract with Caton and Bentley will also pose no monetary risk to the county, as the developers will be applying for a grant from the Department of Commerce.
“It’s a loan. If the project doesn’t go through, it’s forgiven. If the project does go through … you put that as one of the uses of the funds in your project that you’re applying for,” Caton explained.
For the Moderate Income Housing Program, Caton and Bentley are asking for $5,000 upon submission of the application, $5,000 upon approval and $5,000 upon completion of the project. For the tax credit program, they are asking for $3,000 upon reaching the same three checkpoints, as the application is less complex.
If the county’s application is approved, Caton and Bentley said there is already a contractor out of Ottawa who is interested in building the new homes.
“It’s a problem that’s been clearly identified, it just needs us to take action,” Commissioner Matt Miller said of housing in the county. “There’s just a lot of interest in it, and there are only upsides for us as a county, is how I see it.”
Commissioners also received an update from SEMA on the railroad crossing on Sharps Creek road. BNSF will be laying track starting around early October, SEMA representatives said, which will mean traffic on Sharps Creek road will be detoured during the process. BSNF is expected to reach the Sharps Creek road crossing around mid-October.
Miller estimates the detour would take residents about 15 miles out of their way while BNSF lays the track. SEMA expects to be able to post signage about the detour around two weeks before the crossing will be closed. The track laying process over the crossing is expected to take at least two weeks to complete.
The commission is expected to get a more exact estimate of when the crossing will close later in September.
The commission reviewed a presentation by BG Consultants on the Chase County Fire Station, located in Strong City.
The recommendation to commissioners was to replace the current fire station building, which is owned by the City of Strong City, with a new one.
If approved, the new building would be located north of Highway 50 in Strong City and would cover 1.25 acres. The proposed building would cost approximately $1.9 million, which could be financed through aided funding, such as the Community Development Block Grant Program.
The current fire station land covers only 0.5 acres and is not able to accommodate all of the county’s emergency vehicles. It is also located near the future splash pad, causing some to have concerns about the safety of children playing near the station in the event of an emergency.
Additionally, BG Consultants estimate that continued repairs for the current station will cost over $43,000 annually. Renovating the current space was also not recommended and would be expected to cost an additional $787,434 to make the necessary renovations on top of the existing annual costs and would not be eligible for aided funding. In comparison, the new building would have an estimated annual maintenance cost of $14,400.
In other business, commissioners approved Thom Kirk of Road and Bridge to move forward with PubWorks, a GIS-integrated asset management public works software. PubWorks would allow the county to better track labor times, tasks being accomplished, and materials and equipment being used. According to Kirk, the initial start-up cost will be $16,000 and the cost of devices for county employees to run PubWorks. Additionally, the software has a $3800 annual cost.
