U.S. Senator Jerry Moran says the measure of whether a city can survive a crisis is how willing its residents are to roll up their sleeves and get to work to help.
Moran has seen Emporia through a lot of ups and downs through his years representing the city on the federal level. And, he’s seen that willingness here a lot.
“I’ve seen that in Emporia,” he said. “Emporia’s had its ups and downs, but I think things are on the right path here.”
On Monday, Moran visited with local business owners to discuss how they are handling the latest crisis: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Sweet Granada Owner Kim Redeker, who recently spoke to the Wall Street Journal about some of her ups and downs through the pandemic, is one of Emporia’s “success stories.”
“Our lowest point, like most people, was March and April,” she said. Redeker credits information received from Emporia Main Street, Emporia State University and the Emporia Chamber of Commerce for helping the Sweet Granada survive in those early days. “We have a great banker and he was very helpful in the application process.”
Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods spoke to Moran about the need for federal funding into the Main Street Community Recovery and Revitalization program. The funding would help Main Street programs continue to assist small businesses and entrepreneurs through the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, federal funding is not reaching Main Street programs.
Cory Haag, owner of Haag Development, is one of the business owners that has worked with Main Street over the years to help revitalize the downtown area through redevelopment and construction projects. His latest project — the redevelopment of the former Citizens National Bank & Trust building located at Sixth Avenue and Commercial Street — is nearing completion.
Moran said he understood the varied impact the pandemic was having on small businesses and industries.
“There are businesses that are flourishing and there are struggling, so it kind of depends on the kind of business you’re in,” he said. “COVID has created a demand for thing, but it also has made it difficult to shop.”
He said it was important to continue supporting rural America, in order to keep Kansas on the right track — now and after the pandemic.
“I’m a product of rural America — it’s who I am and it’s how I think of things,” Moran said. “Our ability to keep Kansas alive and well, in many ways, is determined by what happens in rural America.”
Moran also said he believes people need to be healthy in order to keep the economy going strong, to keep schools open, to keep businesses open.
“That all revolves around people being healthy and knowing that they’re healthy, so they feel comfortable going out and about,” he said.
He believes the government’s “two-pronged approach” has been a strong response, both for the economy and the health and well-being of the country. A fifth piece of legislation, which he expects to see passed by the end of the year, likely won’t be at the same “magnitude” of previous legislation. He would like to see restaurants, bars, motels, venues, recreational facilities, theaters and more get some help, but also wants to see more funding for vaccines, personal protective equipment and getting — and keeping — Americans healthy.
“We need to get back to something closer to normal,” he said.
Local numbers
Moran’s visit comes as Lyon County Public Health reported four new positives for COVID-19 and eight new recoveries, Monday, marking the lowest number of weekend cases recorded in several weeks.
To date, there have been 1,096 positives reported including 1,010 recoveries and 35 deaths. There are currently 50 active cases.
Four people remain hospitalized.
The Associated Press reported that more people are being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide as the number of cases and deaths continues to climb, the latest statistics released Monday show.
Kansas health officials reported having an average of 26.29 new coronavirus hospitalizations per day for the seven days ending Monday, a new record for the pandemic. The previous high was 23.86 for the seven days ending Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reported that the state saw 1,597 new confirmed and probable cases since Friday, an increase of 2.5%, bringing the total cases to 62,708.
(3) comments
Too bad these fellows don't want to assess the impact of 210,000 unnecessary deaths on the economy. Not to mentions a million or so people who can't spend money on goods and services other than medical goods and services, because those goods and services consume everything they have and more. We know the funeral business is good though. Very good.
Apparently Kansas counties with mask mandates have higher instances of Covid than those with no mask mandates. That is intriguing.
https://sentinelksmo.org/covid-cases-growing-faster-in-counties-with-mask-mandates/
I imagine the Covid numbers will increase as we near the expiration of the current mandate. Just like last time. The mask mandate is more about the election than protecting people.
Gotta keep people from talking to one another.
Gotta keep people scared. Gotta crush the local economy.
Gotta shred the Constitution and our liberties.
All of this is because people are still angry about losing the election in 2016.
Welcome to the liberal pity party. Having fun yet?
Actually it is not intriguing at all. It is a normally expected outcome when large numbers of goobers fail to use masks, mandate or no mandate, and go running around waving flags, waving guns and waving their hind ends in crowds. Recommend you stay away as far away from them as you can, unless you're 5 years old.
