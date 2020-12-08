Ace Garate loved Christmas. But unlike other 13-year-olds, Ace was more about giving gifts than receiving them himself.
“He loved watching people open gifts,” Carlos Garate, Ace’s father, said. “He loved handing out gifts. It was always more about giving to him.”
“Or, picking out the tags from the Salvation Army trees,” Ace’s mother Amy Garate added. “He was always wanting to do something for other people.”
Ace was a seventh grader at Emporia Middle School when he was killed in a car accident in Branson, Missouri last year. The tragedy inspired his parents to start the AceItUp Fund, with a mission to continue their son’s legacy of giving and kindness.
In that spirit, the Garates held the 2nd annual AceItUp Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and toy drive, Sunday evening, in White Memorial Park. The couple was joined by hundreds of people for an evening of celebration and remembrance.
The event, broadcast live from White Memorial Park, was held in memory and celebration of 13-year-old Ace Garate, who was killed in a car accident in Branson, Missouri last year. Ace’s parents, Amy and Carlos Garate, organized the event to honor their son’s legacy of giving by benefiting St. Francis Ministries.
Although COVID-19 changed what the ceremony would look like this year, the Garates said canceling the event was never on the table. Moving to a virtual event with online fundraising was a nerve-wracking, but necessary, step.
The evening included performances by Callie and Kensley Medrano, Tina Barrett, Darby Cochran Wilson, Juan Lopez, Geneva King, Jenny Losada, Melinda Groves and Jaime Izaguirre.
Volunteers, some dressed in festive holiday costumes, stood at the corners of Sixth Avenue and Merchant Street with Christmas gift bags to collect donations.
By 7 p.m. Sunday, Carlos Garate said online fundraising on had already reached more than $700 www.aceitup19.com, exceeding expectations. All of the money raised will go directly to St. Francis Ministries to help foster care children in the area have a brighter holiday season.
“The hope is that it helps those foster kids,” he said. “These kids, maybe they don’t have a family that can give them that cheer. This can hopefully help bring them some cheer.”
Amy Garate said there are a lot of “amazing” foster homes in the area, but the holidays can be a difficult time for foster families. The Garates have taken in foster children in the past over the holidays and said they have seen first hand how hard it can be.
“When we had foster kids, some people stepped up and helped us out with that because the state doesn’t have funding for that,” she said. “They sent like crayons and coloring books and pencils, and then to see all of the other kids have actual toys. It broke our hearts, and it broke Ace’s heart.”
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 15 and can be made online at www.aceitup19.com.
The Garates also encourage community members to tie red ribbons to the tree in White Memorial Park. They can either write the names of a loved one on the ribbon and tie it themselves or comment with a name to the AceItUp event page.
Ribbons can be picked up at The Emporia Gazette office, 517 Merchant St. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.
For more information on the AceItUp Fund, visit www.aceitup19.com or follow @AceItUp on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.