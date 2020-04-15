Good morning! After another chilly start to the day, things should begin to feel more spring-like this afternoon with highs in the low 60s.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Emporia steps up to help with mask shortage; donations still needed -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/covid19/article_a92761f8-7cdf-11ea-9ad0-3b973da6e3ba.html
Emporia man overturns vehicle while doing 'doughnuts' in a field -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_048edd92-7ece-11ea-b147-2f5d1d5b17eb.html
Airport receives $30,000 in CARES Act funding -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_ed5bacf8-7e88-11ea-9fbc-6ba12ab47865.html
Top national stories:
Trump's move to cut WHO funding prompts world condemnation -
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-idUSKCN21X0AL
US retail sales plunge by record 8.7% in March amid shutdown -
https://apnews.com/c0db11c04cfe00cc9ce9097942bb0478
Your uplifting story for today:
Woman marries the man who saved her life during Las Vegas mass shooting -
https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/14/woman-marries-man-saved-las-vegas-mass-shooting-12553707/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.