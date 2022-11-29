Missing on Sunday. “Found” by Monday. How did that happen?
The Gazette posted a story Sunday afternoon about a Lyon County man on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's “Missing Persons” list. Dennis Douglas, 64, was shown as being missing since Sunday, May 1.
But his name was off the KBI list Monday, after a comment on the Gazette's Facebook page said the matter “has been taken care of; he is not missing.”
The KBI's Communications Director said Tuesday that two things could have happened.
“What my guess is... a local agency removed him.” Melissa Underwood explained.
The state list is connected to the National Crime Information Center in Washington. When local law enforcement receives word of a missing person, details are entered into the NCIC database. The KBI picks it up from there.
But Underwood offered another possibility.
“Your story could have given them a tip, and they found the man,” she said.
That happened in early May, when The Gazette mentioned two missing people on the KBI list. Emporia Police found out within 24 hours that one of them was alive, well and living in Fredonia.
But Underwood said it's more likely that law enforcement “forgot to clear the entry,” perhaps after hearing from relatives.
Emporia Police confirmed Tuesday that its officers reported Douglas as missing months ago.
“I got an email last night at 8 p.m. saying that Dennis Douglas was found,” Capt. Ray Mattas said. That was several hours after the KBI removed his name online.
Mattas added that Douglas now is safely in another state. He did not know when Douglas was located.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the KBI website showed 322 missing adults and 251 missing juveniles across the state. None of them were from the Emporia area.
