An Emporia man will spend one year in prison for leading authorities on a cross-county high-speed chase.
Troy Eastman, 51, was sentenced Wednesday by District Judge Jeffry Larson. He pleaded guilty in June to felony “flee or attempt to elude” law enforcement officers.
Authorities say Eastman refused to pull over along Road 147 on Monday night, May 9. Instead, he drove off in a pursuit that ended several miles away on Road 140.
Eastman got out of his car and ran through a creek before he was arrested.
Eastman originally faced four counts. He pleaded guilty to one fleeing count and no contest to another. The other two counts were dismissed.
Eastman was assigned to El Dorado Correctional Facility.
