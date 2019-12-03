Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Friday

Traffic stop, 200 E. 6th Ave., 1:28 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted

Saturday

Traffic stop, W. 4th Ave. & Merchant St., 12:09 a.m.

Hit & run pedestrian, 300 Commercial St., 12:17 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted

Family disturbance, location and time redacted

Non-injury accident, 1600 Prairie St., 2:16 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:00 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, 1600 Industrial Rd., 3:40 p.m.

Simple assault, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 5:54 p.m.

Protective order violation, location and time redacted

Sunday

Agency assist, Road 170 & Road P, 3:35 a.m.

Simple assault, 400 Market St., 1:14 p.m.

Protective custody, location and time redacted

Protective order violation, location and time redacted

Monday

Traffic stop, 10 W. 6th Ave., 5:13 a.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Child abuse, location and time redacted

Injury accident, 1400 KTA, Reading, 5:31 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1400 I-35, Reading, 11:21 p.m.

Saturday

Traffic stop, E. 9th Ave. & Topeka St., 12:22 a.m.

Littering, 1400 Road 175, 8:52 a.m.

Brush fire, 1700 Road P5, 1:07 p.m.

Non-injury accident, location redacted, 6:00 p.m.

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 7:15 p.m.

Brush fire, Graphic Arts Rd. & Road 200, 9:56 p.m.

Brush fire, Road 380 & Road Y, 10:37 p.m.

Sunday

Traffic stop, 1500 S. Highway 99, 3:22 a.m.

Brush fire, 2000 Road H, 10:40 a.m.

Family disturbance, location and time redacted

Fire alarm, 1100 N. Highway 99, 4:41 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1300 N. Highway 99, 5:26 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Friday

Criminal damage, 2300 Industrial Rd., 11:58 a.m.

Saturday

Theft - late report, 600 Sherman St., 3:43 p.m.

Burglary - late report, 600 E. 11th Ave., 9:57 p.m.

Sunday

Counterfeiting, 1100 W. 6th Ave., 8:14 a.m.

Burglary - late report, 700 E. 9th Ave., 6:31 p.m.

Courts

Gene Plank, 625 E. Logan Ave., careless driving, Nov. 18

David Lane, 1014 Sylvan St., nuisance animal, Nov. 20

Daniel Hernandez, 105 Sylvan St., suspended driver’s license & habitual violator

Kue Xiong, 1303 Woodland St., battery, Nov. 25

Maria Santillana, 406 Rural St., open container & pedestrian under the influence, Nov. 25

Trevor Burton, homeless, criminal trespass, Nov. 25

Phillip Helms, 7 Norton Cir., assault, Nov. 26

Michael Carroll, 219 Valley Dr., battery, Nov. 27

Myrna Maurer, 1015 W. Sam Houston Blvd., Pharr, TX, careless driving & colliding with another vehicle, Nov. 28

Amanda Moorhouse, 537 Amos Bridges Rd., Sanford, NC, suspended driver’s license, Nov. 29

Yullsa Hernandez, 2038 Ridgeway Rd., suspended driver’s license & expired tag, Nov. 29

Pedro Perez-Perez, 1201 Triplett Dr., domestic battery, Nov. 30

Michael Shelby, 2810 Melrose Pl., suspended driver’s license & headlight, Nov. 30

Patrick Bender, 1617 Prairie St., improper backing, Nov. 30

April Schooley, 610 Cottonwood St., leave scene/unattended vehicle, Nov. 30

Joseph Kehoe, 702 West St., improper lane change & no driver’s license, Dec. 2

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

