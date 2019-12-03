Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Traffic stop, 200 E. 6th Ave., 1:28 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Saturday
Traffic stop, W. 4th Ave. & Merchant St., 12:09 a.m.
Hit & run pedestrian, 300 Commercial St., 12:17 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Family disturbance, location and time redacted
Non-injury accident, 1600 Prairie St., 2:16 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:00 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1600 Industrial Rd., 3:40 p.m.
Simple assault, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 5:54 p.m.
Protective order violation, location and time redacted
Sunday
Agency assist, Road 170 & Road P, 3:35 a.m.
Simple assault, 400 Market St., 1:14 p.m.
Protective custody, location and time redacted
Protective order violation, location and time redacted
Monday
Traffic stop, 10 W. 6th Ave., 5:13 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Child abuse, location and time redacted
Injury accident, 1400 KTA, Reading, 5:31 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1400 I-35, Reading, 11:21 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, E. 9th Ave. & Topeka St., 12:22 a.m.
Littering, 1400 Road 175, 8:52 a.m.
Brush fire, 1700 Road P5, 1:07 p.m.
Non-injury accident, location redacted, 6:00 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 7:15 p.m.
Brush fire, Graphic Arts Rd. & Road 200, 9:56 p.m.
Brush fire, Road 380 & Road Y, 10:37 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, 1500 S. Highway 99, 3:22 a.m.
Brush fire, 2000 Road H, 10:40 a.m.
Family disturbance, location and time redacted
Fire alarm, 1100 N. Highway 99, 4:41 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 N. Highway 99, 5:26 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Criminal damage, 2300 Industrial Rd., 11:58 a.m.
Saturday
Theft - late report, 600 Sherman St., 3:43 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 600 E. 11th Ave., 9:57 p.m.
Sunday
Counterfeiting, 1100 W. 6th Ave., 8:14 a.m.
Burglary - late report, 700 E. 9th Ave., 6:31 p.m.
Courts
Gene Plank, 625 E. Logan Ave., careless driving, Nov. 18
David Lane, 1014 Sylvan St., nuisance animal, Nov. 20
Daniel Hernandez, 105 Sylvan St., suspended driver’s license & habitual violator
Kue Xiong, 1303 Woodland St., battery, Nov. 25
Maria Santillana, 406 Rural St., open container & pedestrian under the influence, Nov. 25
Trevor Burton, homeless, criminal trespass, Nov. 25
Phillip Helms, 7 Norton Cir., assault, Nov. 26
Michael Carroll, 219 Valley Dr., battery, Nov. 27
Myrna Maurer, 1015 W. Sam Houston Blvd., Pharr, TX, careless driving & colliding with another vehicle, Nov. 28
Amanda Moorhouse, 537 Amos Bridges Rd., Sanford, NC, suspended driver’s license, Nov. 29
Yullsa Hernandez, 2038 Ridgeway Rd., suspended driver’s license & expired tag, Nov. 29
Pedro Perez-Perez, 1201 Triplett Dr., domestic battery, Nov. 30
Michael Shelby, 2810 Melrose Pl., suspended driver’s license & headlight, Nov. 30
Patrick Bender, 1617 Prairie St., improper backing, Nov. 30
April Schooley, 610 Cottonwood St., leave scene/unattended vehicle, Nov. 30
Joseph Kehoe, 702 West St., improper lane change & no driver’s license, Dec. 2
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
