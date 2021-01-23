The Emporia High boys basketball team wrapped up a 2-1 performance at Chanute High School’s Ralph Miller Classic Saturday afternoon, dominating Coffeyville Field Kindley in the second half for a 72-48 win.
The Spartans (6-4) faced the Golden Tornado (1-6) after a 61-39 win over Carthage (Mo.) on Thursday night and a 63-36 defeat at the hands of Shawnee Mission South, Friday afternoon.
Shaking off rust from its prior performance, EHS opened the contest by finding easy looks inside, a trend which was often sparked from turnovers drawn by the Spartans’ full-court press early. EHS continued its on-ball intensity throughout the first quarter, building a 24-14 lead by the break behind 9 points from Jacob Ortega.
Coffeyville began to find cracks in Emporia’s defense in the second period however, rapidly creeping to within six points after falling behind by 15 at the 4:35 mark. Finding consistency from the three-point line, the Golden Tornado looked prime to go into the locker room with the score knotted, but fell cold in the final minutes before the whistle.
Ortega’s 11th point of the first half at the 3:04 mark in the second (which was good for a new career high) locked in the score at 37-29 after the first 16 minutes.
The Spartans took control of the contest and ended any remaining drama just minutes out of the intermission, as Coffeyville shooters were unable to shake their coldsnap in a four-point third quarter performance. Emporia added to the Golden Tornado’s woes with a return to its effective first-quarter m.o. of driving into the lane and finding easy shots inside.
A layup from Camden Kirmer sent the Spartans into the final quarter up by 21 points, allowing plenty of opportunities for the EHS bench to get into the action. In all, nine Spartans entered the scorebook on the day, with Kirmer (11) and Hunter Hines (13) recording season highs to compliment career highs from Jacob Ortega (13) and Cameron Corum (5). Emporia’s 72-point output (on 31-53 shooting) marked its highest-scoring game since Dec. 12, 2019.
“It was kind of a weird game for us,” EHS Head Coach Beau Welch said. “In going up against these guys, we kind of had to play out of our style a little bit… to try to take advantage of some things and it kind of haunted us a bit…
“I thought in the second half when we just sat back and made it a half-court game and guarded them, that — finally — we were able to open it up. Offensively, we got better and we were able to extend the lead there.”
Emporia High boys will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on the road against Washburn Rural.
EHS- 24; 13; 17; 18- 72
Coffeyville- 14; 15; 4; 15;- 48
EHS- Kirmer (11), Ortega (13), Leeds (2), Gilpin (7), Hines (13), Snyder (15), Corum (5), Stewart (4), Hoelting (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.