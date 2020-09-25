USD 253 Emporia Public Schools announced 31 students were in quarantine, Friday, after one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
The students in quarantine include three elementary school students and 28 Emporia High School students, including members of the EHS junior varsity and varsity girls tennis teams.
“A staff member at an elementary school tested positive and as a result 3 students were exposed and are quarantined,” the district said in its weekly COVID update. “EHS Girls Tennis JV and Varsity players were notified that they have been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID and will need to quarantine. This will impact 28 EHS students.”
Eight new USD 253 staff members are also listed as in quarantine.
The update comes as Lyon County Public Health officials reported seven new positives for the novel coronavirus and just one new recovery. There are now 58 active cases of COVID-19.
Overall, 1,051 cases have been reported since March including 959 recoveries and 33 deaths. There were an additional four death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Five people are currently hospitalized.
There were four ongoing clusters in the county as of Friday, including two related to colleges and universities.
Emporia State University reported one positive case out of 22 students tested at the ESU Student Health Center, Friday. There are currently 10 active cases at the university, and one student listed in on-campus quarantine housing.
Flint Hills Technical College listed three active cases and three people in quarantine, Friday.
The long-term care cluster no longer has active cases, but was still listed as active — due to four pending death certificates from KDHE. To date, 24 deaths have been officially recorded.
There is one active cluster associated with schools, with two active cases out of five positives.
KDHE reported an increase of 1,366 cases — or 2.5% — from Wednesday. The state averaged 615 new cases a day during the seven days ending Friday, a figure second only to the average of 622 for the seven days ending Wednesday.
The health department also reported an additional 11 COVID-19-related deaths over two days to bring the pandemic total to 632. Deaths continued to represent about 1.1% of the reported cases.
The biggest spikes for the two weeks ending Friday were in Cheyenne County in the state’s far northwestern corner and Pawnee County in central Kansas. For both, the increase was 17.31 reported cases for every 1,000 residents, or six times the state’s rate of 2.82 new cases for every 1,000 residents.
Of the 10 counties with the biggest increases in cases per 1,000 residents, eight had fewer than 7,200 residents, and all were in western or central Kansas.
(1) comment
Sounds like an excellent time to increase the number of students in the building! Who cares about that gating criteria that people spent time creating and agreed upon... let's just ignore it because going into Phase 2 sounds cool...
I went to school with and personally know two of these board members, and they have ZERO business making these kinds of decisions... they should be made by KDHE or someone who at least understands how a virus spreads... These board members were too easily swayed by athletes and their parents saying "at least let them try". Well they tried, and this is the result. Good job protecting these kids BOE. I hope they will make smarter decisions in the future.
