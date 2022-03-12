Special to The Gazette
Visit Emporia is pleased to announce we have awarded $11,600 in tourism grants to 10 entities to assist with events/projects taking place in Emporia.
The receipients are:
$1,000 Awarded to Emporia Freedom Fest for 2022 Emporia Freedom Fest
$500 Awarded to Natural Resources Advisory Board for Emporia Earth Day Extravaganza
$500 Awarded to Flint Hills Beef Fest for Flint Hills Beef Fest
$1,500 Awarded to Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow for HOTT Cinco de Mayo Festival & 5K
$1,500 Awarded to No Coast Film Fest for No Coast Film Fest
$2,000 Awarded to National Teachers Hall of Fame for NTHF Induction Week
$600 Awarded to Emporia Community Action for Pride Parade/Drag Show
$2,000 Awarded to Rural Community Assistance Partnership for RuralRISE Summit
$1,000 Awarded to Lyon County Sheriff’s Office for Spring Training
$1,000 Awarded to Sunflower Gymnastics for Sunflower Winter Invitational
Tourism grants are offered by Visit Emporia to enhance and strengthen the positive economic impact of the tourism industry on our community.
“We are thrilled to be able to award these grants to local organizers and organizations,” said Visit Emporia director LeLan Dains. “Special events bring thousands of out-of-town visitors to Emporia and provide a significant boost to the local economy. We look forward to the year to come and greatly appreciate all of our community event organizers and the hard work they do to bring visitors to our town.”
The grant program is designed to assist an organization in the start-up, and/or growth, of an event/project. Priority is given to events/projects that are distinctive, create a positive energy, push average boundaries and most closely match the mission and goals of Visit Emporia, which is to provide quality, memorable experiences, inspiring people to visit Emporia.
The next round of tourism grant applications are due Aug. 1.
