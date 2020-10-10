Our next election is Nov. 3; we elect local, state and national representatives and the President of the United States. It is our opportunity to impact our lives, our community, and the entire country by exercising our right to vote.
In this article we clarify the process for checking your voter registration, registering to vote, and for knowing the choices you have for advance and mail voting.
First, make sure you are registered to vote by our state’s deadline, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. If any information on your voter registration form has changed, please re-register to vote. You may check your registration status by calling the Lyon County Election Office or by going online to one of the following websites:
(1) Kansas Secretary of State Voter View (https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview): By entering your name, address, and birth date, you are provided whether or not you are registered, status of your advance ballot application, political party affiliation, election date, districts in which you live, and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot for your precinct and view your voting history.
(2) ksvotes.org: You may register to vote or check voter registration status. You may also apply for a mail ballot and determine its status. It also provides a sample ballot, provides your polling place, and displays your voting history. This website is a 501(c) 3 non-partisan, non-profit organization and is not a service of the Kansas Secretary of State.
(3) Vote411.org: On this website you may find requirements for voting, register to vote, or check your voter registration, find your polling place, check the status if you have applied for an advance ballot, view a sample ballot, find candidate forums that may be scheduled, and view your voting history.
The Vote411.org website was established by the League of Women Voters and provides nonpartisan information on both general and state-specific elections.
In Kansas you must request a mail-in ballot, and that also can be done online or by contacting our Lyon County Election Office. Mail ballots are sent out Oct. 14.
Follow instructions carefully. If the form says to fill in the oval, fill in the oval. Be certain that you provide all of the information requested.
Kansas requires a signature on the back of the envelope used to send the ballot back--a security measure. If your signature is missing, or does not match the records on file, the Election Office will give you a chance to correct it. If you are concerned that your signature on file may be out of date, you may send in a new voter registration form on paper or on a paper mail-ballot application.
Missed deadlines was one of the most common mistakes that resulted in rejected ballots in the 2016 election, the Election Assistance Commission has reported. Kansas requires that ballots must be postmarked by Election Day to count. It is recommended that you send your ballot at least one week prior to Election Day — Oct. 27.
You may drop off your ballot at the Lyon County Court House in the County Clerk’s office as late as Election Day, Nov. 3.
For the first time this year, the Election Office is providing drop boxes at two locations: (1) Under the Lyon County Courthouse canopy and (2) a drive-through drop box next to the utility payment box in the parking lot in the 500 block of Mechanic Street. The boxes, which are secure and under 24-hour surveillance, are red, white and blue.
Here are important dates for planning your voting this year:
Oct. 13, 5 p.m.: Voter registration closes.
Oct. 14: Early voting by mail begins. Request a mail ballot in advance by downloading and printing a mail ballot request on the Election Office website or by registering online at ksvotes.org or vote411.org.
Oct. 19 (Monday): Early Voting begins in County Clerk’s office, Lyon County Courthouse, 1st floor, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Oct. 19-24: Advance voting at the Anderson Building at Lyon County Fairgrounds 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21 the voting hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 the voting hours are 8 a.m. to noon.
Oct. 27: Deadline to request an advance ballot to be mailed for the General Election.
Nov. 2 (Monday): Advance voting in the courthouse closes at noon.
Nov. 3: GENERAL ELECTION. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The polling places are listed on the Lyon County Election Office web page: https://lyoncounty.org/index/government/elected-offices/elections. You can talk to a person in the Election Office by calling 620-341-3245 or by sending an email to lyclerk@lyoncounty.org/
Check your voter registration or register now!
