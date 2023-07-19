Glen Arthur Hadaway was born to W. Maurice and Marie L. Hadaway on July 26, 1941 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He graduated from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, in 1959. After graduation he served in the Marine Corps. From there he enrolled in pharmacy school at the University Of Oklahoma. After graduating he began working for Graves Drug Store in Blackwell, Oklahoma.
He married Sharon Joy Deacon on August 15, 1964.
In Blackwell he also served as president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce.
In 1972, Glen opened Graves Drug Store in Emporia, Kansas. He was a member of the Emporia Chamber of Commerce, Sertoma Club, American Legion and the First United Methodist Church. He was a director of the Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club and an avid gardener. Glen was also a huge OU Football fan.
Glen is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon; daughters, Melissa (Steve) Daniels, Ginger (Robb) Snawerdt; son, Glen II (Joann) Hadaway; sister, Dorothy Wells and brother, David Hadaway. In addition, he was proud of his eight grandchildren.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister, Maurine Hadaway.
Memorial services will be at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia at 10 am on July 29, 2023. Lunch will be provided following the service.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church or Friends of the Zoo.
