Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Internet crime, address redacted, 8:38 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 9th Ave. and Cottonwood St., 11:38 a.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 800 Congress St., 12:51 p.m.
Sex offense, information redacted
Vicious animal, W. 15th Ave. and Neosho St., 6:10 p.m.
Juvenile problem, information redacted
Wednesday
Traffic stop, W. 12th Ave. and Merchant St., 1:02 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher ST., 6:57 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Lost property, address redacted, 8:30 a.m.
Lost property, address redacted, 11:42 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 2200 Road 250, Reading, 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Citizen community contact, W. 6th Ave. and Woodland St., 5:43 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft - late report, 200 E. 7th Ave., 2:35 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1100 Lakeview St., 3:26 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Hit and run, Road X and North St., Neosho Rapids, 7:37 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
Lottery
