Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Internet crime, address redacted, 8:38 a.m.

Traffic stop, E. 9th Ave. and Cottonwood St., 11:38 a.m.

Abandoned vehicle, 800 Congress St., 12:51 p.m.

Sex offense, information redacted

Vicious animal, W. 15th Ave. and Neosho St., 6:10 p.m.

Juvenile problem, information redacted

Wednesday

Traffic stop, W. 12th Ave. and Merchant St., 1:02 a.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher ST., 6:57 a.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Lost property, address redacted, 8:30 a.m.

Lost property, address redacted, 11:42 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 2200 Road 250, Reading, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday

Citizen community contact, W. 6th Ave. and Woodland St., 5:43 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Theft - late report, 200 E. 7th Ave., 2:35 p.m.

Criminal damage, 1100 Lakeview St., 3:26 p.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Hit and run, Road X and North St., Neosho Rapids, 7:37 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

