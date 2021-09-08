Corner House Inc. continues its 45 year celebration with the 2nd annual Recovery in the Park celebration this week, and this year the event is bigger than ever.
“This would have been our third year if it hadn’t been for COVID,” Autumn Irwin, a licensed addiction counselor and community education and advocacy director, said. “When I planned the first event a couple of years ago, I just had this vision that September is recovery month, and I felt that Corner House needed to have an opportunity to educate the community and offer a day where everybody can just get together and support either individuals who have been affected by the disease of addiction or have been an addict themselves.”
Irwin said the first event, held in 2019 at Jones Park, was a huge success that raised awareness for addiction and recovery and helped shed a light on the mental health aspect of the disease.
“It was amazing for that first Recovery in the Park so it became one of those things that we decided we wanted to do annually,” she said. “So here we are.”
Set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Peter Pan Park Arbor, the event again offers a free meal to those in attendance, along with education and support for those in recovery and their loved ones. New this year is the addition of live entertainment from not one, but three bands who are donating their time during the event.
Irwin said she was able to get the bands booked thanks to Jeff Kitselman of All From Nothing.
“I had reached out to Jeff’s girlfriend about a year ago and asked if it would be something he would be interested in and she was like, ‘Oh yeah,’” Irwin said. “I ended up reaching out to him a couple of months ago.”
Kitselman confirmed the band would be interested in donating time for the event and asked if Irwin would be interested bringing a couple other groups on board as well.
“They all just jumped on the bandwagon,” she said. “They were just like, ‘Yep, let’s do it.’”
Carving Canyons is up first to perform at 11 a.m., followed by Twisted Dragon at noon.
All From Nothing will close out performances at 1 p.m.
Irwin said she hopes the event helps open minds about what addiction is — and what it isn’t. Those who are struggling with addiction may also find support they need during the event.
“I think just having that connection with individuals who work within Corner House, it opens the door for people to be like, it’s almost like that stress and that barrier is demolished,” she said. “I’ve had individuals who come in for assessments and this past year and they tell me that you know what the envision treatment to be is a lot scarier than when they walked through the door.”
Irwin said the event would not be possible without the support of Gerken Rent-All, Fanestil Meats, Tyson Foods, The Emporia Gazette and KVOE.
For more information, check out the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/856144161903277.
