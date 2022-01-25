Carl J. Hoffmans, Emporia, died Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. He was 90.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia. Inurnment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
