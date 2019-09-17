Before her untimely death in June 2018, Mackenzie Payne was weeks away from starting medical school.
A sassy, intelligent young woman, always looking for a way to help others, Payne lived life to the fullest.
She was actively involved in health care, volunteering in the community and bringing laughter to everyone that shared a moment with her.
To honor her spirit of giving, the Emporia community is invited to donate blood at an American Red Cross blood drive held in Payne’s memory from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday at the Flinthills Mall across from Hibbett Sports, 1632 Industrial Rd.
“This blood drive is a great way to remember Mackenzie,” Joie Payne, Makenzie’s mom, said. “She lived in the moment, and wanted only to help people. She would be ecstatic about the opportunity to motivate the community to make a difference in another’s life.”
To make an appointment for the blood drive honoring Payne, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code MacKenziePayne.
How to
donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.