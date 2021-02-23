The Emporia High girls basketball team won its sixth straight game by knocking off Hayden 50-29 on the road Monday night.
“It was a good game,” Spartan head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “Anytime you can go up to Hayden and get a win -- and a big win, I thought we had a pretty big victory. Hayden’s a good gym. They have a good crowd, [Hayden head coach Carvel Reynoldson] is doing a really good job and his girls are pretty athletic.”
The Spartans jumped on top of the Wildcats early, taking a 15-5 lead after one quarter of play.
“We went out there and we had talked about playing with some pop, with some energy, because I thought Friday we looked kind of flat and tired,” Dorsey said. “From the get-go, we just had a bounce in our step. Defensively, I was really pleased with them. I thought that we guarded pretty well for the most part. [Rhen] Calhoon gave us a little bit of fits in the second half down low, but our guard energy defensively in the trap was pretty strong, which led to us getting easy baskets, some turnovers. That basket just started to get bigger and bigger for us.”
Hayden played Emporia closer in the second and third quarters, but the Spartans outscored the Wildcats 13-5 in the fourth to seal the victory.
Allie Baker and Gracie Gilpin each made four 3-pointers and scored 14 to lead the Spartans, who improved to 13-6 on the year.
For Baker, her 14 points were a career high. Dorsey said she was pleased to see Baker have a good offensive game after being such a strong defensive player all season.
“She played really well and I was really happy to see her,” Dorsey said. “She’s been a defensive presence and she’s pretty important. She doesn’t stat a ton of the big flashy stats but she’s so critical. Then for her to go out and be just as good defensively and have a good night offensively, I was really happy for that kid. She deserved it.”
The Spartans shot 16 of 34 from the field in the game, with 11 of those made shots coming from beyond the arc. Emporia’s defense held Hayden to just 9 of 38 shooting on the night.
Dorsey said that watching last night’s game was encouraging for her because her players demonstrated that they knew what to do and executed.
“They understand what we want and for them to be an extension of us on the sideline and running the floor is a cool feeling as a coach because their wings are spreading and they’re flying,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
Emporia -- 15; 10; 12; 13; -- 50
Hayden -- 5; 10; 9; 5; -- 29
Emporia -- Baker (14, 5-6), Gilpin (14, 5-10), Adams (8, 3-8), Stewart (7,1-2), Snyder (5, 2-6), Christensen (2, 0-1), Peak (0, 0-1), Garcia (0, 0-1).
Hayden -- Calhoon (16, 4-6), Stuke (5, 2-11), Sandstrom (5, 2-8), Grunert (3, 1-4), Schmidtlein (0, 0-4), Lenherr (0, 0-2), Gill (0, 0-1), Moore (0, 0-1), Cruz (0, 0-1).
