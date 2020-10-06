Just a few weeks into an already weird and abbreviated school year, on Sept. 25 I got the call that nearly every parent in the Emporia Public Schools District has been dreading.
My kindergartener was one of the 31 students identified as a close-contact exposure to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Sept. 25 was a Friday, which are incredibly crazy, busy days here at The Gazette offices. I already have my 7th grader here with me doing remote learning every day. In the blink of an eye, I had to pack up everything and switch to remote work, remote learning and quarantine life.
To top it all off, my husband was preparing to start his new job — an overnight shift.
Last week was a little stressful, to say the least.
But, with some tears and a whole lot of grace, we muddled through those first five days.
It has been an interesting experience so far. Kaidan has been the only one of us who was officially put on quarantine, but since he’s too young to leave at home alone and I certainly couldn’t bring him to the office, it limited my options. I also didn’t want to potentially expose my in-laws to COVID, on the off chance that he was asymptomatic.
The health department has called every business day to monitor his symptoms. He thankfully hasn’t had any.
And our neighborhood school, Riverside, has checked in on us, too. They even came up with a distance learning plan for Kaidan that meet his needs.
What this experience has taught me is, everyone needs to have a plan. We are lucky that I am able to work remotely when I need to.
But if that’s not an option for you, or if you don’t think you have options, start talking to friends. Talk to the school. Make the plans now before you find yourself on the other end of a phone call telling you your kid needs to come home and quarantine for 14 days.
None of us want to get that phone call, but most of us are going to get it.
Ryann Brooks,
News and Online Editor
