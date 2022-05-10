Special to The Gazette
ALMA — After months of collecting stories, adapting them into a script, auditions, and rehearsals, Theatre at the Ruin presents Heart/Roots: Wabaunsee County.
Final preparations are being made for the June 17th and 18th performances. The finished product is the collective effort of Wabaunsee County residents, who shared their stories with Beth Wynstra and Mary Pinard, professors of Theatre and English, respectively, at Babson College in Boston, MA. Working together, the two adapted the stories into a play to be performed at “The Ruin,” Volland’s newest venue for outdoor programming.
Stories new and old will be performed against the backdrop of the Flint Hills and uninterrupted Kansas sky. Heart/Roots: Wabaunsee County will have two performances, beginning at 7pm on the nights of June 17th and 18th. Volland will open at 5:30 pm for supper (food truck TBD), visiting, and viewing In (and Out of) Place, Volland’s current exhibition. Seating will surround the Ruin on three sides, making for an immersive amphitheater feel, with tickets ranging from $15 to $25. Visit thevollandstore.com to access the link to purchase your ticket. We hope to see you on June 17th or 18th!
Storytellers: We extend our gratitude to the storytellers for Heart/Roots: Wabaunsee County. Their generosity and openness to the project inspired the group and generated this distinctly Wabaunsee County play: Heather Beggs, Lorn Clement, Lynn Ewanow, Kathy Hogue, Bill Huber, Ryan Jones, Joyce Mathies, Kaytlyn Meseke, Rob Meseke, Pamela Pace, Jerry Reece, Patty Reece, Jeanette Rohleder, Dixie Russell, Gary Schultz, Michael Stubbs, Helen Umbehr, Wabaunsee County Historical Society & Museum
Cast: Heather Beggs, Jackson Berland, Candy Boardman, Briana Drinkwater, Don Hendricks, Brian Huntzinger, Stephanie Manes, Blake Thomas, Jenny Towns
