The Lyon County Fair kicked off its slate of grandstand events with the Ranch Rodeo Saturday evening.
Teams from different ranches around the area competed in four timed events that included pasture roping, ranch cutting, calf branding and double mugging. A ranch rodeo gives the community a chance to see how cowboys n the Flint Hills handle cattle.
Grandstand events continue at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with Mutton Bustin' followed by Buck Rumble and Roll at 8 p.m.
The 4-H Rodeo is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the Antique Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. Thursday. Both events are free to the public.
The Truck and Tractor Pull is 7 p.m. Friday followed by the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The carnival is open 6 - 10 p.m. every night through Saturday.
