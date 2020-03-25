Emporia City Commissioners unanimously approved the signing of a development agreement for the upcoming Riverside Addition Subdivision during an abbreviated meeting Wednesday morning.
On Dec. 18, the city passed Resolution No. 3625 establishing the Riverside Rural Housing Incentive District pursuant to K.S.A. 12-5219 et seq, which was also later approved by the Secretary of Commerce on Feb. 10. Wednesday’s agreement signed with developer Riverside Court, LLC simply ensured the firm will develop the Riverside Subdivision in accordance with the adopted subdivision regulations and policies of the city and as a Rural Housing Incentive District under the Statutes of Kansas.
“There are no tax dollars coming out from the city, this is all [Rural Housing Incentive District] money,” City Engineer Jim Ubert said. “With all that in mind, I want to remind everyone that we have a public hearing on this sometime next week, which will mark the last phase of the state requirement.”
After the single item of business had been taken care of, commissioners briefly discussed the impact COVID-19 would have on financial matters. City Manager Mark McAnarney said he wasn’t expecting to see a significant reduction in tax money until sometime in the summer, seeing as the city’s budget is usually done months in advance. In the meantime, McAnarney hopes to provide city employees with more clarity on their work situation, perhaps having a set plan in place by sometime next week.
“At this time, we’ve started the week with the majority of city positions being considered essential,” Assistant City Manager Lane Massey added. “This week and next week, we’ll be taking the group we already have, and drill it down because of the new shelter-in-place order. We want to meet those requirements as best we can. If there are individuals who can work from home, we’re going to have them try to do that … we might have to reorganize and repurpose other positions to help with other things moving forward.”
(3) comments
Actually, the developers are paying for the infrastructure and the only way they will ever receive any of those funds back is if they build and sell the homes. The developer
What about the infrastructure, the sewer lines, water lines, electrical, etc., will the city be paying for those? By the city, of course, I mean other taxpayers that won't be living in those new houses.
Maybe there are no city tax dollars but they are still tax dollars paying for it.
