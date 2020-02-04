Hygiene products drive
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is hosting a hygiene products drive for Plumb Place and the Emporia Rescue Mission now through Friday.
New, unused hygiene products will be collected in a box by the Snack Bar, entrance F, at the hospital, 1201 W. 12th Ave.
City Commission meets
The Emporia City Commission meets 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Courtroom for an action session. Items on the agenda include discussion of an agreement with Ignite Emporia, a request for creation of the Riverside Addition Subdivision final plat and annexation of properties as part of the airport runway extension project.
Legislative dialogue
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters will host a legislative dialogue at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Sauder Alumni Center, 1500 Highland St.
Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Ron Highland, Mark Schreiber, and Eric Smith have been invited to participate. Coffee and pastries will be available.
All Dialogues are free to attend. This series of forums provide a great opportunity for the public to voice their concerns and ideas to their elected officials.
Sallie White and the Suffragette movement
In celebrate of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Red Rocks presents “Sallie White and the Woman Suffrage Movement in Kansas” by Sarah Price at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Special Collection and Archives exhibit hall on first floor of William Allen White Library.
Meet Alastair Heim
Children’s author Alastair Heim will share his insights into effective read-aloud strategies and practices for child care and early childhood professionals from 9 - 10 a.m. Saturday at the Emporia Public Library. The free event can provide one hour of KDHE training.
Then, from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., children ages preschool - 8 are invited to enjoy cookies and crafts with Heim. He has written books such as “The Great Puppy Invasion,” “Hello, Door,” and “No Tooting at Tea.” The first 50 families will receive an autographed book. The free program is sponsored by Emporia Public Library, Lyon County History Center, Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, Mobilizing Literacy and the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center.
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel meet
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. The program will be “The Dynamic Experience” presented by Dynamics Discs Community Liaison Jake Key. The greeters will be Mary Beth Janssen and Carolyn Hossfeld. The Thought of the Day will be given by Pam Abel.
Concert of prayer
Family Promise of the Flint Hills invites the community to a Concert of Prayer 6 - 7 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 823 Merchant St. This is an event to bring awareness to the need for homelessness resources as well as a time for us to spend time in prayer as to what God is guiding us to do about resolving some of those needs and provide some of those resources for homeless and the vulnerable in our community. Enjoy an evening of prayer, music and scripture.
Pancake fundraiser
Boy Scout Troop No. 157 will host its annual pancake fundraiser from 6 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 202 E. 12th Ave. Enter by the glasses in north door.
Enjoy all you can eat pancakes with three sausage, coffee or milk for $6. Kids ages 5 and under eat free. Extra milk is 75 cents. Extra sausage is 50 cents each or $1 for three.
Proceeds help offset the cost of the troop’s High Adventurer programs and summer camp fees.
VFW Chili cook-off
VFW Post 1980 will host a chili cook-off fundraiser at 2 p.m. Sunday at the VFW. Bring chili to the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd., between 1:30 - 1:45 p.m. Judging begins at 2 p.m.
Suggested donation of $5. Bring something to go along with the chili - crackers, cheese, jalapenos, etc.
All money raised benefits the VFW.
Plumb Place Annual Meeting
The Plumb Place Board of Directors will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m., Feb. 11, at Plumb Place, 224 E. Sixth Ave. The regular board meeting will follow the annual meeting.
Lyon County Republicans meet
The Lyon County Republicans will meet 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the courthouse annex. Jeff Bennett, of the Kansas Family Policy Alliance, will be the guest speaker.
Beef and noodle dinner
St. Mary's Catholic Church of Hartford will hold a beef and noodle dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Neosho Rapids Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 240 N. Commercial St., Neosho Rapids.
Menu items include homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, dessert and drinks. Adults are $8 and children ages 10 and under are $4. There will be a drawing for prizes. Get tickets at the door.
