A third suspect was apprehended following a short manhunt in Lyon County Wednesday evening.
The arrest was made around 6:25 p.m.
Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope told The Emporia Gazette that the search was related to a car chase that originated in Butler County earlier in the afternoon. Two people were arrested in Lyon County as a result of that incident, Cope said.
"Butler County had a vehicle coming up the turnpike and they were able to spike strip them out and the vehicle finally stopped in the area of Road 160," he said. "Two people were apprehended after pursuit and were taken into custody and transported back to Butler County for charges."
A third person was then sighted in the area.
"He ran for a short time and was finally located in the area of 1600 Road G and he's in custody," Cope said. "He's on his way to Butler County."
Cope said law enforcement personnel believed all suspects have now been apprehended, but anyone who sees anything suspicious should call the sheriff's office right away.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 620-343-4225 for non-emergent calls. In the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
