Emporia’s first responders are getting ready to save lives in a whole new way by partnering with the American Red Cross for the 18th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive this week.
Held at the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, the blood drive will run from 12-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and it will continue 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday of that same week.
The Emporia Police Department, the Emporia Fire Department, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department and the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center will be facing off in a challenge to see who can get the most votes from donors.
“The donors that come donate, even if they get deferred because their iron level is too low or whatever, they will get to vote on their favorite first responder organization,” said Susan Faler, an account manager for the Red Cross. “Then they will vote for them, and then whoever wins it this year will take the traveling trophy.”
This will be the first year that Lyon County Emergency Communications Center will be included in the Battle of the Badges, and its staff is very excited to participate.
“This is our first year to be a part of it, so it’s pretty awesome,” said Roxanne VanGundy, the director for Lyon County Emergency Communications Center. “I think it’s pretty cool because this is our first year being recognized by the state as emergency responders, so it’s kind of cool to be included locally in that level.”
Right now, the American Red Cross is in dire need of donations. There is currently a higher demand for blood and there is a shortage of people going out and donating. The Red Cross is hoping that this event will get people amped up about donating blood and saving lives again.
“We are in critical need, and it’s for a variety of reasons,” Faler said. “Number one, it’s summertime, most people are off doing things, and especially now they are off doing summer vacations because they couldn’t do anything all last year. Plus, now the hospitals are doing more of those surgeries that have gotten postponed and people are traveling more now so there are more accidents, so the need is a lot greater now.”
Faler likes the idea behind this blood drive because of the playfulness between the different groups of first responders and also the fact that they will be able to see these donations put to use.
“It’s the camaraderie and the jabbing with each other because the Red Cross works hand-in-hand with those responders so many times,” Faler said. “It’s fun to see them in this atmosphere where they are encouraging people to come in and donate blood because they, in turn, are going to know that it is going to be used.”
To sign up to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or download the Blood Donor app. Everyone who donates will receive a free Battle of the Badges t-shirt.
“[The app is] really awesome because not only can you make your appointments on there, you can take selfies with special filters, and it also keeps track of your vital signs,” Faler said. “It also lets you know if your blood gets used, so a lot of times I will get an email or a message saying ‘Your blood was used in so-and-so hospital,’ so that’s really cool.”
Donors can also use the Blood Donor app to start RapidPass before their donation. This can speed up the process of your donation by getting all of the health history questions answered prior to your appointment. This can also be done at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.
In addition to the Battle of the Badges blood drive, there will be a number of other blood drives held in Lyon County throughout the beginning of August.
One will be held at Emporia State University from 12-6 p.m. on Aug. 3. Another will be held in Olpe at the Knights of Columbus building from 12-6 p.m. on Aug. 4. At the Flint Hills Mall, another drive will be taking place from 1- 6 p.m. on Aug. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.