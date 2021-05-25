When the Republican Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on May 12 to remove Liz Cheney from her leadership position, the meaning of that vote extended beyond the Republican Party, beyond the U.S. Congress, and far beyond Washington, DC.
In a speech in the House chamber the day before that vote, Cheney explained that her censure was based on previous remarks that she had made publicly, including an opinion piece in The Washington Post, in which she opposed former President Trump’s claim that he had won the 2020 presidential election.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republic leaders who appeared ready to hold the former president accountable in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 assault, had expressed support for Trump’s claim, but Cheney refuted them, saying on the House floor, “Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar,” she said. “I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence, while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy” (New York Times, May 11, 2021).
We agree with Cheney. At issue is the foundation of our government in the United States — our democratic (small D) form of government. Cheney questioned the lie promoted by our former president that he was re-elected to that office in 2020 although NO EVIDENCE — NONE — exists that his assertion is true.
Cheney wrote in The Washington Post, “The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution . . . . (May 5, 2021)”
As Cheney stated, the issue is more than Trump’s claim that he was re-elected. Cheney accused Trump of undermining confidence in election results and the rule of law, which is so important for our democracy to function. “No other American president has ever done this,” Cheney wrote.
In other words, the Republican Caucus voted to uphold a lie of a former president, thus taking a position that discredits the nation’s voting process for the highest office in the land. In question is our faith in the entire voting system from the local level to national — the very foundation for our democracy.
Liz Cheney strongly supported the election results —thereby opposing the former president and eliciting pushback from the House Minority Leader, who called for a vote on Cheney’s remaining in her leadership position. The House Republican Caucus voted to oust Cheney, thereby throwing their support to the lie that the 2020 presidential election was a fraud.
Many states are using that lie as a basis for passing voter suppression laws. Included are the legislatures of Kansas and Missouri, our home states. Meanwhile, our Republican Senators in our home states either support the former president (Marshall and Hawley) or are silent (Moran and Blunt).
This situation is incredible! Never before in our nation’s history has a former president disputed the election of his successor. Doing so places in doubt our voting system and, by extension, every election in this country, creating an autocracy. And elections provide opportunities for all citizens to participate in the election of government leaders as well as referenda that they put before the people.
Writing about the removal of Cheney as a leader in the House of Representatives, Thomas Friedman warned about the threat to our democracy in The New York Times: “ . . . there is a real possibility we’ll look back on May 12, 2021, as the beginning of the end — unless enough principled Republicans can be persuaded to engineer an immediate, radical course correction in their party” (May 11, 2021).
Pundits on the right will argue that there is no harm in giving the former president the lie, as it will placate him without doing any harm. But we saw the ramifications of this encouragement on Jan. 6.
The rationale for the Republican leadership to remove Cheney as stated by Minority Leader McCarthy was to “restore party unity.” So the envisioned unity, based on a lie, is more important to Republicans than supporting our democracy?
At issue is the result of a presidential election and the efficacy of our voting system. In our democracy, the people elect their representatives at all levels, and the election system has proven itself to be reliable; there was absolutely no evidence that the 2020 presidential election was problematic.
What can we do? We can stand in support of our election system, which is the very heart of our democracy that has stood for over 200 years
And we can vote at every opportunity.
We can vote for those candidates who support fair elections and their results. We can vote against those who deny the legal result of the 2020 presidential election, and we can oppose those weak legislators who are unwilling to speak out against a former president who has lied about the election both before and after.
And we can let our members of Congress know that we support our election system and expect them to do so as well, or we will replace them.
