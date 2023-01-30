William F. Cook of Emporia died on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home. He was 95.
William was born on April 22, 1927 in Lyon County, Kansas the son of Jerry F. and Clara Elizabeth Wagner Cook. He married Billie J. Bruce on February 3, 1952 in Appleton, Missouri. They later divorced.
Surviving family members include: daughter, Bonnie (Daryl) Klumpe of Emporia; grandchildren, Karen (Matthew) Green of Osage City, David (Tina) Bell of California, Justin (Jennifer) Bosch of Americus, Jamie Bailes of Matfield Green, Jessi (Josh) Ritten of Grandview, Missouri, and Justin Klumpe of Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Green, Ethan Green, Trent Green, Zachariah Green, Jake Bailes, Kelsey Bosch, Cameron Bosch, Jazmine Klumpe, and Christian Klumpe.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry & Clara Cook; daughter, Ann Bosch; great grandson, David Eli Green; brothers, Jess Cook, Robert Cook, Clifford Cook, Donald Cook; sisters, Claudean Cassiday, and Mary Cook.
William served in the United States Army during WW II from 1945-1946. He worked in construction, heavy equipment operation, and maintenance for Bill Bruce, Black Top, Parker Brothers, Didde Graphic, and Dolly Madison. He enjoyed his family, square dancing and going to auctions.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, with burial following at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery with military honors by Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. The family requests no flowers with the memorial contributions to the All Veterans Memorial can be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
