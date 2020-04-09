Lyon County Public Health announced no new cases and three more recovered COVID-19 patients in Thursday's situation report.
The three new reported recoveries brings the county's total to 12. With 27 confirmed cases and eight presumed positive, that means there are 23 active cases known by Lyon County Public Health. The county's recovery rate has doubled since it announced its first six on Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of positive cases has slowed down considerably from last week. On April 3, Lyon County saw its biggest single-day increase of six new confirmed cases. Since that day, only four have been reported.
Lyon County has administered 128 tests, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. That equals 3.81 citizens being tested out of every thousand.
There have been 36 COVID-19 cases identified in Coffey County, according to KDHE — most of which were caused by an outbreak at an elderly care facility in Burlington. Chase County remains one of only a handful of counties east of Interstate 135 to not yet have a confirmed case.
In Thursday's report, Lyon County Public Health also reminded residents that the state is under a stay-at-home order, and that travel to non-essential businesses could result in a fine for the employees or the customers.
Statewide, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 60 new cases Thursday. That total is more on par with numbers the state had been reporting over the last week and a half than Wednesday's dramatic increase of 146 new cases.
The state's death total, unfortunately, also continued to rise. Since Tuesday, 15 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported to KDHE. The organization reports that 31.8 percent of patients in Kansas have required hospitalization — with the likelihood increasing with age. Just more than 30 percent of patients between ages 45-54 require a hospital stay, while those in the 75-84 range have the highest rate of 55.9 percent.
Lyon County Public Health releases its situation report at 3 p.m. daily. The KDHE reports statewide statistics shortly before 1 p.m. every day.
With Fauci bringing down his original estimate of 100,000 if measure were taken to minimize the mortality rate, and 200,000 deaths if none were taken being updated to more like 60,000 deaths, one would expect to see a lot of recoveries. It appears to be in line now with the projected deaths for the 2019-2020 influenza season - 22,000 to 65,000 and generally claiming the same compromised individuals for the most part. It is good news that COVID 19 seems to be acting like other viruses, and if that proves correct, it will get better and better pretty quick now.
