Who doesn’t love a cookie?
I love cookies, but if there are 24 cookies on Monday there will be no cookies by Wednesday.
Another issue, recently, was wanting to make cookies for a group of people without knowing what their tastes were.
I reasoned I could make five different kinds of cookies, but then realized that could end up being close to 200 cookies and take all day. I didn’t have that kind of time (or energy).
But my heart was set on making a decent amount of various kinds so I went to the Internet and looked for small batch cookie recipes.
Obviously, I am not the first person to think of this because there are a lot of recipes just for this task. Most make between six and 12 cookies, depending on how you size them.
I went through the pantry to determine what could be done, then lined up the recipes to make the most of my time, and in three hours was able to produce a very nice platter of cookies to give to some people who deserved them.
So! If you’re tired of baking bread, bake a small batch of cookies instead. Let’s get cooking!
SMALL BATCH MAPLE COOKIES
3/4 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
1 large egg
1/3 cup corn syrup
2 teaspoons maple syrup
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 - 1/4 cup flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
Cream together the butter and sugar in a large bowl. Whisk the egg and add that along with the corn and maple syrups and the vanilla. (I actually cut the vanilla to 1 teaspoon and added a third teaspoon of maple syrup and it worked fine).
Whisk together the dry ingredients, then mix them bit-by-bit into the wet ingredients. Cover and refrigerate the dough for one hour.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place some sugar in a shallow bowl. Shape the dough into small balls (about an inch and a half; I use a soup spoon as a scoop) and roll them in the sugar.
Place the balls two inches apart on the baking sheet and bake 11- 13 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool. Just slide the parchment paper off the baking sheet so you can make the next batch of cookies.
SMALL BATCH MACAROONS
1 - 1/3 cup sweetened, shredded coconut
1/3 cup sugar
2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 large egg whites, room temperature
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. In a small bowl, mix together the coconut, flour, sugar and salt.
Add the egg whites and vanilla; mix well. Drop rounded teaspoonfuls of the dough at three-inch intervals on the baking sheet. Bake 18 – 20 minutes, and cool on a rack.
SMALL BATCH CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
1/2 cup + 1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup light brown sugar, lightly packed
1 egg yolk (save the white)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/3 cup chocolate chips
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a baking mat.
Cream together in one bowl the butter and the two sugars. Add the egg yolk and vanilla, mixing until fully combined.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ones, mixing until fully combined — it will be dry and crumbly, so have faith. Fold in the chocolate chips.
Set the dough in the freezer for 10 minutes. Once chilled, use a soup spoon to scoop a bit of dough in your hand, then roll this into a ball. Place the balls on the baking sheet at three-inch intervals.
Bake for 10 - 12 minutes. The cookies will be a little underdone, so let them cool on a baking rack around 10 minutes.
I made this recipe twice because I had some peanut butter chips in the pantry. The second time the dough seemed really, really dry so I mixed in a dash of milk before forming the balls. That worked just fine.
This left me with two egg whites to use which was perfect for this next recipe.
Four down, one to go!
SMALL BATCH GINGERSNAPS
3 Tablespoons butter, softened
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg yolk
1 Tablespoon molasses
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
1/8 teaspoon salt
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter and sugar together and mix in the egg yolk and molasses.
In a small bowl, mix together the flour and spices, then add to the wet ingredients and mix well.
Put a little granulated sugar in a shallow dish (a couple of tablespoons usually works). Roll about two tablespoons’ worth of cookie dough into a small ball and roll the ball in granulated sugar.
Arrange on a baking sheet and bake for 10 - 12 minutes. As you know, cool on a rack.
