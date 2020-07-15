Lyon County Public Health reported four new positives and one new recovery Wednesday, as Kansas saw another large jump in cases of the novel coronavirus.
The county has recorded 536 overall cases, including 499 recoveries and seven deaths. As of Wednesday, 3,402 individuals have been tested — an increase of 169 over Tuesday.
One person remains hospitalized.
Statewide, Kansas reported another spike in novel coronavirus cases deemed “awful” by Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. On Wednesday, his agency reported Kansas has confirmed 20,993 cases, up 935 or 4.8%, since Monday. The number of reported COVID-19-related deaths jumped by 11 to 299.
Kansas has reported an average of 482 new cases a day over the past seven days — its worst seven-day average during the pandemic. The number of reported cases in Kansas has grown by 40% in two weeks, with 6,003 new cases confirmed.
Lyon County has the ninth highest number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state, and has the largest number of the cases in the surrounding area.
As of Wednesday, Wabaunsee County was reporting 37 cases with three active cases and 34 recoveries. Chase County had six cases and five recoveries. Coffey County was reporting 59 cases, with 45 recoveries, six active cases and eight deaths. Osage County was reporting 29 cases, with 20 reported recoveries.
Morris County is the only county that has not reported a new case in almost two months. To date, Morris County has had five overall cases and recoveries.
