At least one person is injured after a collision in east Emporia.
First responded were called to East 12th Avenue and Burlingame around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Initial unconfirmed reports indicate two vehicles were involved and the injuries may not be serious.
The temperature at the time of the collision was above freezing, at about 34 degrees. An advisory for possible freezing drizzle on roadways was issued by the National Weather Service Monday.
This story will be updated at EmporiaGazette.com for further developments.
