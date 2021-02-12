Six months after she’s helped reinvigorate the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County program, Area Manager Dena Russell-Marino is excited to talk about the changes made to the program and everything coming up for the organization.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is a one-to-one mentoring program for at-risk youth that matches an adult mentor, or a “Big,” with a child or “Little.” The program works.
“Statistically, children who have a Big — compared to their unmatched peers — are less likely to engage in risky behaviors, less likely to abuse drugs or alcohol, more likely to attend school and attend school regularly, more likely to graduate high school and have a livable wage job by the age of 25,” Russell-Marino said. “Mentored youth report increased confidence and self-esteem, improved peer relationships, improved academic performance, and a changed perception about what they think is possible in life.”
As a nonprofit organization, BBBS relies on fundraising campaigns to operate. One of the big events that kicked off Jan. 1 is the For Kids’ Sake fundraiser, which is the largest fundraising and recruitment event hosted by the organization each year.
“In years past, BBBS has had bowling tournaments called ‘Bowling For Kids’ Sake’ to engage the community and raise funds for BBBS,” Russell-Marino said. “This year, due to pandemic-related restrictions, we cannot congregate for ‘Bowling For Kids’ Sake.’ Instead, we have engaged groups and companies in the area to get creative and help us fundraise.”
The fundraiser is an important one, she said, because it helps the local program make new matches right here in Emporia. Each match between a Big and a Little costs the local program about $1,500 each year. Russell-Marino said the costs are related to the required screening, training and supervision of matches to ensure child safety.
“Our No. 1 priority in our matches is child safety,” she said. “By investing the time and money necessary to train our staff, screen volunteer applicants, and monitor interactions closely, we are able to identify and prevent any potential safety risks.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors undergo a vigorous screening program and evaluation process before they are considered and paired with a Little. The evaluation includes an interview and training. Staff complete a walkthrough of the Big’s home, interview close contacts and review a background check.
Training is also required for parents of children in the program.
“Parents of Littles enrolled in the program participate in training regarding program policies and procedures, child safety, and expectations,” Russell-Marino said. “Staff review waiting Big and Littles’ interests, hobbies, personalities and match goals to look for a natural fit. BBBS will not match a Little and a Big simply because they are without a match. We always search for the Best Fit Match so that our matches are long lasting and highly impactful for our Littles. Staff facilitate a first meeting when a ‘best fit match’ is identified, and then frequently and independently contact the Little, the Big and the Little’s parent or guardian — twice in the first month and a minimum of monthly for the first year. Staff is also available to assist with any issues that come up during the match and provide resources to the family or suggestions for the match.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges to the program, Russell-Marino said the organization has been able to maintain matches and plans to create new matches in the coming month.
“Many of our matches have continued to meet in person during the pandemic with safety measures in place, while others have opted to remain connected by virtual or other means,” she said. “We were awarded a grant through the Kansas Leadership Center’s Climate and Energy Project to purchase items and assemble ‘Connection Kits’ for Bigs and Littles to remain safely connected during the pandemic. The kits include a COVID-19 fact sheet, hand sanitizer, face masks, letter writing materials and games that can be played at a distance or through Zoom or phone. These tools will be provided to new matches made during the pandemic as well to allow for safe interactions between Bigs and Littles, but also to help them remain connected during this difficult time. We ask our Bigs to spend time with their Little twice a month, at minimum. These bonds are not necessarily forged by the two people being in the same room together; rather they are created by a time investment.”
Russell-Marino said local sponsors for the For Kids’ Sake fundraiser are Bunge, Hostess Brands, Lyon County State Bank, Simmons Pet Food, F&F Feeds, John Deere Prairieland Partners and Mark II Lumber.
Fundraising partners are Wal-Mart, Hibbett Sports, Clint Bowyer Autoplex, Amanda’s Bakery, The Emporia Church of the Nazarene, Brown’s Shoe Source and St. Andrews Episcopal Church as fundraiser partners this year. To support the fundraiser, anyone can visit one of these businesses or online at 4kidsake.org — just use the search icon to find the Lyon County group you’d like your donation to apply to. Donations can also be received by check to PO Box 684 Emporia, KS 66801 or by phone at 620-342-5645.
“We have a wonderful community in Emporia and it has been amazing to have such a warm welcome for BBBS,” she said. “Since we reintroduced BBBS back to the community, we have forged many relationships on campus and in the community. We have started enrolling Bigs (mentors) and Littles (youth) into the program and matches will start being made over the next month.”
Russell-Marino said companies and groups who would like to participate as fundraising partners this year can try to raise at least $1,500 — the cost of one match — between now and April 30.
“Funds can be raised any way the groups want to do it, so we encourage creativity,” she said. “We want this fundraiser to be fun and engaging for the participating groups and the community at large. To sign up as a fundraising team, please call 620-342-5645 or register at 4kidsake.org. The group that raises the most money will win the 2021 For Kids’ Sake Trophy and all the bragging rights. Big Brothers Big Sisters will announce the highest fundraiser of the week, weekly in The Emporia Gazette. Last week’s highest fundraiser was Clint Bowyer Autoplex.”
To learn more about becoming a Big, enrolling your child as a Little or any other information, please visit www.kansasbigs.org.
