City commissioners authorized Wednesday the submission of a Kansas Emergency Solutions Grant application that would assist a pair of area non-profits providing services to Emporia’s homeless population.
The proposed application requests totaled $142,630, with $100,000 going to Family Promise of the Flint Hills and the remainder to Plumb Place. If approved, the grant funds would assist both organizations with managing the operational costs associated with running emergency shelters and food sources. City Community Coordinator Jeff Lynch said the grant money would assist a range of other valuable programs, as well.
“This is a grant we assist our local agencies in applying for on an annual basis,” Lynch said. “These agencies assist our homeless populations here locally with essential services such as case management, life skills training, counseling, etc… The deadline to submit is this Friday.”
While other area organizations such as SOS have traditionally applied for the grant in the past, Lynch said that wasn’t the case this time around.
“They chose not to apply and were evidently able to find another funding source,” he said. “They responded that they wouldn’t be applying for it this year, but might still look into it next year or other years in the future.”
Moving forward, the City will require all participating agencies to have their financial records reviewed on a regular basis by a professional accounting firm in addition to providing certification of qualified expenses.
“We did send a questionnaire out and have been talking to respondents throughout this year,” Lynch said. “We’ve got some revisions in place with the [memorandums of understanding] that we’re going to use to increase the accountability and also lower the liability for the City. [Family Promise of the Flint Hills] is a new organization and they don’t have any financial records to date, but they’ll have to adhere to our MOU of having a bookkeeper or another professional look at their books at least quarterly.”
During the meeting, city commissioners also:
^ Approved a $95,082 bid from Chanute-based Merle Kelly Ford for the purchase of a new Ford F750 pickup. The truck will be used at Emporia’s wastewater plant.
^ Appointed Brad Kraft to the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas board for a term beginning Jan. 1.
^ Held executive sessions to discuss proprietary information of businesses considering new developments.
^ Held an executive session to discuss legal matters with City Attorney Christina Montgomery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.