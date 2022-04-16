Longtime Emporia residents R. Herschel and Augusta Shepherd established the Shepherd Scholars program at Emporia State University in 1994. Thursday evening, the Augusta Shepherd Memorial Concert at Beach Music Hall on the ESU campus honored the memory of Augusta Shepherd.
The 2022 Shepherd University Scholars Award Ceremony and Concert is the first without Mrs. Shepherd’s graceful presence. The evening was dedicated to her inspirational and heartfelt philanthropy.
The concert program included performances by several past Shepherd Scholars, including Ashlynne Bowles , soprano, and Andrew Villaca, baritone. Both were awarded the Shepherd Scholar honor in 2020. Two additional 2019 Shepherd Scholars, Garrett van Arsdale, clarinet, and Tara Lierz, clarinet, were unable to perform due to illness, as was Kara Mason, soprano (2020).
Master of Ceremonies Allan Comstock spoke to the 1997 renovation and expansion of Beach Music Hall, for which the Shepherds were lead donors, and his own long personal relationship with the Shepherd family. The Shepherd Music Center is housed in the Beach Hall north side addition.
Along with the Shepherd family of daughters Joyce French and Judy Hawkins and son James Shepherd, over 100 people enjoyed the performance.
The Shepherd Scholars program is one of ESU’s premier scholarship programs. More than 300 ESU students have received the plaques and scholarships that accompany the distinguished achievement. Shepherd Scholars represent academic excellence as well as those who demonstrate special versatility, community involvement, creativity and commitment.
To be considered for a Shepherd Scholarship, the student must be an Emporia State University junior who has completed at least 60 credit hours of coursework and is a top performer academically. Shepherd Scholars are selected through a competitive application process led by ESU’s distinguished Roe R. Cross professors.
Augusta Shepherd graduated from the Kansas State Teachers College (now Emporia State University) in 1944 with a bachelor of science degree in business. She taught business classes at Admire High School for several years. Mrs. Shepherd served on the ESU Foundation board of trustees and executive committee. She died on July 25, 2021, at 98 years of age.
“This may be the best-kept secret at ESU,” Joyce French remarked. “The awards ceremony is quite unique, as professors talk about their students who are receiving the awards. It is inspiring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.