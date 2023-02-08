Maureen G. Dodson, 89, of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia.
Maureen was born June 21, 1933 in Wakeeney, Kansas, the daughter of Leo and Agnes (Truan) Malinowsky. She graduated from Trego County High School and attended Brown Mackie Business College in Salina, Kansas. On July 16, 1955 she married Bobby W. Dodson in Salina, Kansas. He died July 24, 2018 in Emporia. She is survived by her son, David Dodson and wife Lisa of Wichita, Kansas; daughters, Patricia Dodson of Denver, Colorado and Joellen Dill and husband Don of Emporia; brother, Myron Malinowsky of WaKeeney; 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Roland Malinowsky.
Maureen was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time and caring for her family.
Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at WaKeeney Cemetery in Wakeeney. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
