Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Vehicle fire, 1300 I-35, 9:38 a.m.
Investigative case, Within city limits, 10:20 a.m.
Animal bite, 100 S. Constitution St., 10:40 a.m.
Arrest warrant, 1700 Industrial Rd., 1:12 p.m.
Service warrant, 1100 Exchange St., 1:18 p.m.
Pedestrian hit and run, 1500 Industrial Rd., 3:48 p.m.
Traffic stop, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 4:59 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 6:36 p.m.
Traffic stop, I-35 and Merchant St., 9:59 p.m.
Friday
Arrest warrant, 1800 Coronado Ave., 1:28 a.m.
Non-injury accident, La Guna Ct. and Coronado Ave., 7:17 a.m.
Arrest warrant, 1800 Coronado Ave., 7:48 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Animal problem, Emporia, 2:14 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 2000 N. Highway 99, Emporia, 5:20 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 Road 75, Olpe, 7:15 p.m.
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 99 and Road 120, Emporia, 7:56 p.m.
Communications offense, 2700 Regency Dr., 9:02 p.m.
Friday
Non-injury accident, Road D and Road 200, Emporia, 7:22 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Theft, 1200 Triplett Dr., 9:07 a.m.
Criminal damage, 2300 W. 7th Ave., 10:02 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 11:13 a.m.
Courts
John Bryant, 102 Main St., Americus, Suspended driver’s license, Theft under $25, Oct. 23
Marco Antonio Ibanez, 412 E. 7th Ave., No driver’s license, Oct. 23
Trey Cole, 909 Mechanic St., Speeding, No driver’s license, Oct. 23
Orlando Rivera, 402 Melody Lane, No driver’s license, Oct. 24
Alejandro Castro-Lopez, 116 S. Constitution St., Dog at large, Oct. 24
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
