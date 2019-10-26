Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Thursday

Vehicle fire, 1300 I-35, 9:38 a.m.

Investigative case, Within city limits, 10:20 a.m.

Animal bite, 100 S. Constitution St., 10:40 a.m.

Arrest warrant, 1700 Industrial Rd., 1:12 p.m.

Service warrant, 1100 Exchange St., 1:18 p.m.

Pedestrian hit and run, 1500 Industrial Rd., 3:48 p.m.

Traffic stop, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 4:59 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 6:36 p.m.

Traffic stop, I-35 and Merchant St., 9:59 p.m.

Friday

Arrest warrant, 1800 Coronado Ave., 1:28 a.m.

Non-injury accident, La Guna Ct. and Coronado Ave., 7:17 a.m.

Arrest warrant, 1800 Coronado Ave., 7:48 a.m.

Sheriff

Thursday

Vehicle fire, 1300 I-35, 9:38 a.m.

Service warrant, 1100 Exchange St., 1:18 p.m.

Animal problem, Emporia, 2:14 p.m.

Attempt to locate, 2000 N. Highway 99, Emporia, 5:20 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1300 Road 75, Olpe, 7:15 p.m.

Non-injury accident, S. Highway 99 and Road 120, Emporia, 7:56 p.m.

Communications offense, 2700 Regency Dr., 9:02 p.m.

Traffic stop, I-35 and Merchant St., 9:59 p.m.

Friday

Non-injury accident, Road D and Road 200, Emporia, 7:22 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Thursday

Theft, 1200 Triplett Dr., 9:07 a.m.

Criminal damage, 2300 W. 7th Ave., 10:02 a.m.

Sheriff

Thursday

Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 11:13 a.m.

Courts

John Bryant, 102 Main St., Americus, Suspended driver’s license, Theft under $25, Oct. 23

Marco Antonio Ibanez, 412 E. 7th Ave., No driver’s license, Oct. 23

Trey Cole, 909 Mechanic St., Speeding, No driver’s license, Oct. 23

Orlando Rivera, 402 Melody Lane, No driver’s license, Oct. 24

Alejandro Castro-Lopez, 116 S. Constitution St., Dog at large, Oct. 24

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.