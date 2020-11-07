“The Streel: A Deadwood Mystery," By Mary Logue, University of Minnesota Press, 2020, $22.95
“When I was fifteen and my brother Seamus sixteen, we attended our own wake.”
As opening sentences go, the first words of “The Streel” certainly invite readers to stick with the story. Author Mary Logue doesn’t disappoint with this brief but intriguing mystery, set in 19th-century America and introducing Brigid Reardon, a bright and enterprising young immigrant from Galway, Ireland.
It’s 1877 when Brigid and Seamus leave Galway and their struggling family, to escape the potato famine and rumors of plague and seek their fortunes in the United States. Seamus quickly heads west to work on the railroad with two other Irish refugees from the ship, while Brigid works at a series of menial jobs in New York. On Seamus’ recommendation, she leaves the city for Minnesota, where she joins the household staff of a well-to-do St. Paul family.
The family are welcoming to Brigid, especially Charles Hunter, the handsome son, whose attentions are both welcome and nerve-wracking to Brigid. Charles is an acquaintance of Seamus, who has joined with fellow refugees Billy and Padraic in working a claim in the gold fields of the Dakota Territory.
Brigid sets out to join Seamus in the Black Hills, no small undertaking for a woman on her own. The city of Deadwood is a town of muddy streets, Chinese immigrants, miners and streels, an Irish term for “sporting women.” It’s a far cry from the ordered life of St. Paul or the chaos of New York, but Brigid is quickly plunged into the life of this strange new world.
When one of the streels is found murdered, Seamus is an immediate suspect. Although he insists that he is innocent, he flees Deadwood to avoid almost-certain arrest by the town’s corrupt law enforcement. That leaves Brigid to face a difficult lesson as she sets out to solve the mystery and clear her brother’s name: “I stood on the steps of the Deadwood City Hall and wished I did not feel so alone. But I knew that I had to learn to count on myself if I was to get ahead in this world the way I was determined to.”
And, of course, she does, but not until she has faced a multitude of complications. From learning her way around the mining business to finding presentable clothing on the rugged frontier, each day brings some new learning experience for the redoubtable heroine. And there are romantic complications, too, as two very different men vie for her attention.
Mary Logue is an award-wining author based in Minnesota and Wisconsin, proud of her Irish roots and eager to share the experiences faced by women on the frontier in the 19th century. In young Brigid Reardon, she has created a unique detective with a winning story. Readers will not be disappointed.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
