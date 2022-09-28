The city of Emporia announced the results of its 2022 community survey this week, which was used to gather information and feedback from Emporians about city priorities and the quality of programs and services.
According to city manager Trey Cocking, the city sent out 2,500 surveys and 480 were completed. Cocking said about 25% of the city’s population lives above the 18th Avenue line, 25% below the railroad tracks and the rest of the population is concentrated in the middle of the city.
“I think we got pretty good representation based on these numbers,” he said, adding that of the 480 surveys that were returned, 26.5% (127) of the respondents identified as Hispanic.
Cocking said 118 respondents reported an annual househould income between $25,000-$49,999, with the largest margin falling below $99,999 a year.
Some takeaways from the survey include areas in which the city can improve, such as street conditions and snow removal priorities.
Cocking said he will initiate conversations with the Emporia City Commission as early as next week when it comes to the city’s roads.
“Unfortunately, when it comes to streets it’s just a pure mathematical equation,” he said. “You want to do more streets, it costs more money.”
Cocking said the cost of asphalt has skyrocketed in recent memory, which is “a lot less street” the city can work on. There are also more considerations than just laying down new asphalt, such as cleaning up ramps at intersections.
Cocking said the Public Works Department has also been challenged with doing more with snow removal, including taking a snow removal course in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Cocking said there are a lot of positives that come through in the survey as well, such as Emporia’s responding higher than the Plains region average in several key areas.
The goal, he said, is to have a metric by which the city can hold itself accountable.
“That’s the beauty of using ETC,” he said. “ETC has this down to a science. It’s a great tool for us to have.”
The survey was administered through the ETC Institute, an Olathe-based firm that “specializes in the design and administration of market research for governmental organizations.”
