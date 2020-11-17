Patients at Emporia’s Central Care Cancer Center will be undergoing their treatments in increased comfort this winter thanks to a recent community initiative by members of the GenEmporia emerging professionals group.
Running throughout the final weeks of October, the organization’s Chemo Care Donation Drive encouraged area residents to donate individually-packaged drinks and snacks, sources of entertainment such as word searches, puzzle books and handheld games as well as other helpful items like skincare products and even gas cards.
For organizers, the initiative marked a way to assist not only those with cancer, but the countless other members of each patient’s support group.
“So many people are influenced and impacted by cancer in one way or another, whether they have it themselves, know someone that has been diagnosed in their family or just want to be there for others in the community,” said GenEmporia President Kathryn Martin. “It’s something that touches a lot of people, so we wanted to help out in any way we could.”
Not knowing what kind of support to expect in the midst of the pandemic, Martin was thrilled to see an outpouring of generosity from club members and complete strangers alike. She credited locals for their sense of togetherness, saying it was both touching and encouraging to see everyone band together during a time of increased need for all.
“The box was overflowing and there were even more bags of supplies outside of it,” Martin said. “I don’t have an exact layout of all the items that were donated, but the cancer center employees were just so excited with everything we were able to bring in. They were most excited to be able to give it to the chemo patients, which was very meaningful for us in knowing we made a difference.”
With another successful supply drive under the organization’s belt, members hope to have even more support as GenEmporia continues its initiatives during the holiday season. Currently, the club is planning to participate in Emporia Main Street’s gift basket program for area “Healthcare Heroes,” with proceeds set to be given to the more than 600 staff members at Newman Regional Health who have dedicated the last months of their lives to combatting COVID-19.
While GenEmporia consists mainly of recent college graduates, there’s no set age range for participation or volunteer opportunities, and Martin encourages anyone emerging in their profession to consider joining.
“‘Gen’ in GenEmporia stands for ‘grow, engage, network,’” Martin said. “It’s really just a place where people can come together for the good of the community, so we don’t want to limit it to any particular age group. We really want everyone to feel like they can join, whether they’re just beginning their career paths, recently graduated or are just looking for ways to meet new people. There are all sorts of learning opportunities and service opportunities, but we also host social events when we can just to give people the opportunity to get together. We’re obviously not hosting as many of those events with COVID, but it’s something we try to do frequently otherwise.”
Those interested in providing their assistance for future GenEmporia initiatives are encouraged to reach out to Martin at 913-620-4053 for more information. The club can also be contacted by email at genemporia@gmail.com or through social media at the @GenEmporia (Facebook) and @Gen_Emporia (Twitter) pages. For more information on Emporia Main Street’s gift basket program, visit emporiamainstreet.com/events/adopt-healthcare-hero.
