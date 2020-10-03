In a pandemic-era homage to ESU Theatre's annual Homecoming musical, three 20-minute programs will live-stream Mondays at 7:30 p.m. on ESU Theatre's Facebook page. The free performances will be broadcast live from the Karl C. Bruder Theatre, featuring different songs nightly.
The numbers are all drawn from 21st century musicals, including "35 MM," "Wonderland," "Spitfire Grill," "Mean Girls," "The Addams Family," "Be More Chill," "Beetlejuice," "In the Heights," "Avenue Q" and more.
The cast includes Angie Garcia Morales, a sophomore from Emporia, Allison Jones, a junior from Waterville, Shaza Al-Kassim, a freshman from Lawrence, Alanis Balza Medina, a junior from Maize, and Claire Segura, a sophomore from Shawnee.
The production team includes Pete Rydberg (Director), Julie Neish (Music Director), Melinda Groves (Accompanist), Chris Lohkamp (Technical Director), and Amanda Dura (Costume Shop Manager).
Students on the production team include, Greyson Waltmire, junior from Topeka (Stage Manager), Juleonna Stevenson, freshman from Coffeville (Assistant Director), Jared Steele, senior from Garden City, (Sound Design), Mason Nicks, junior from Leavenworth (Lighting Design), Emily Rayson, Senior from Ottawa and Dayne Sabatos Senior from Coffey (Costumes), and Allie Thomas, Sophomore from Emporia (Movement Coach).
Performance times are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 12, and 19. All performances are presented via the ESU Theatre's Facebook site Facebook.com/ESUTheatre. This is a free event. Donations will be accepted to benefit ESU Theatre student scholarships.
