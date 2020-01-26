CHANUTE — The Emporia High boys had to battle to keep in front of Soldan International on Saturday evening in the third-place game of the Ralph Miller Classic Tournament in Chanute.
The Tigers, from St. Louis, Mo., couldn’t quite find enough juice to catch up in a 66-57 Spartan victory.
“I thought we did a good job of handling their pressure and made free throws down the stretch (and) kept them at bay,” EHS Head Boys Coach Beau Welch said.
After taking the four-point lead by the end of the first, the Spartans slowly extended it bit-by-bit through the remainder of the game.
“We took care of the ball and for the most part got the shots we wanted,” Welch said. “We really controlled the tempo. We never had a stretch in the game where (the Tigers) went on a big run. The longest scoring streak they had in the game was four, which is pretty good when you play a team that wants to put a lot of pressure on you. They thrive on that, (but) they never got that against us.”
Charles Snyder had a team-high 17 points and was named to the All-Tournament team.
Emporia High went 2-1 over the weekend and now has a week off before resuming league play at Highland Park on February 4.
“(Now we can) rest up and get ready for the stretch run,” Welch said.
SI 9 17 17 14 — 57
EHS 13 19 19 15 — 66
Emporia: Hoyt 11, Baumgardner 10, Kirmer 1, Hines 12, Douglas 15, Snyder 17.
EHS wrestlers go 3-2 at dual tournament
The Emporia High wrestling team split its first two dual matches on Saturday, finishing 3-2 overall.
The Spartans’ opening round of matches came against the fourth-ranked team in 6A, where E-High only won four matches, two coming in open spots in the lineup. Ethan Garate at 170 pounds and Whitney Hall at 220 both picked up victories by fall.
Against Bishop Carroll, E-High’s lineup had far greater success with a 46-24 win. David Tucker, Xerarch Tungjaroenkul, TeShawn Ervin, Bobby Trujillo, Garate and Hall all defeated their respective opponents on the mat.
EHS won five of its eight final matches against KC Harmon due to open spots on the board, though Lukas Hainline, Tungjaroenkul and Garate each worked a pin. Josiah Huber also earned a 5-2 winning decision at 138.
EHS defeated Junction City by a similarly dominant 66-12 score before dropping its final dual, 50-24, against Derby, the sixth-ranked squad in Class 6A.
The Spartans had three weight-class champs on the day as Tungjaroenkul (4-0 at 132), Garate (5-0 at 170) and Hall (5-0 at 220) all went undefeated.
EHS will next compete on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Garden City Invitational Tournament.
Miller leads Spartan girls at Great Plains
The Emporia High girls bowling squad finished 12th out of 32 teams at the Great Plains Bowling Tournament in Wichita on Saturday.
Kinsey Miller took third out of close to 200 individuals to lead E-High’s finishers.
EHS will next compete Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan before hosting a tournament on Thursday at Flint Hills Lanes.
