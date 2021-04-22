Recent wet weather and the forecast for more in southern Missouri and Oklahoma has led to schedules changes for Emporia State baseball and softball this weekend.
The Hornet baseball team will shift their three game series at Northeastern State to Sunday and Monday. They will play a double header on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. and will take on the RiverHawks in a single game starting at noon on Monday in Tahlequah, Okla.
The Emporia State softball team will move their double header at Missouri Southern from Saturday to Monday. First pitch for game one in Joplin, Mo. on April 26 will be at 2 p.m. The Hornets double header at Washburn on Sunday is not affected.
