Bargains abound were found at the First United Methodist Church Garage Sale, held Friday and Saturday at the church.
From furniture to clothing to toys and Christmas items to vacuum cleaners, there is always something for everyone at this beloved community event. One unique item at this year’s sale was a piano for sale.
Proceeds from the massive sale benefit the local and regional missions of United Women in Faith. Church volunteers staff the huge undertaking. A number of the “regulars” have handled their specific jobs for many years.
