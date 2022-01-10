The “season of giving” is not necessarily over. The American Red Cross certainly hopes not.
“Right now, we are having a dangerously low blood supply,” Red Cross account manager Susan Faler said Monday.
While Faler had no specific numbers, the area Red Cross website calls it “the worst blood shortage in over a decade.”
Seasonal slumps in blood donations are not new. Giving tends to drop in December, as people get busy with other things. So Faler said a January boost is vital.
“Elective surgeries are going to be postponed, if they haven’t already,” Faler said. She’s even hearing from Newman Regional Health laboratory workers about the lack of blood.
The good news for Faler and the Red Cross is that two blood drives in Emporia this week already are filled with appointments. But Faler is concerned by the number of people who schedule, then don’t show.
“We’re basing the number of staff being sent on the number of appointments,” Faler said. Locations with few donors are not as cost-efficient for the Red Cross, because the agency wants to maximize staffing where it’s needed most.
Blood donations surged two years ago, as the coronavirus pandemic arrived. The challenge for Faler now is getting those donors to come back.
“I think some people have gotten to the point where they like being at home, and it’s not as big of a deal,” Faler said. “But the need for blood is constant.”
Several large blood drives are planned in the next couple of weeks. Eureka High School will host one in the gym Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Then a drive in memory of Emporia’s Cherri Lopez will take place at Flinthills Mall Sunday, Jan. 23.
The next major blood drive in Chase County will occur Monday, Jan. 24 at the Community Building from 1 - 7 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines will be available at some blood drives for those who want one.
Presenting donors could win a trip to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, as well as a home theater package which includes $700 in gift cards.
Unlike some cities, Lyon County has no location where people can walk in on a whim to donate. Faler thinks that’s actually a good thing.
“You can’t rely on walk-ins, because you don’t know if you’ll get one or 30,” Faler said. There’s also a concern about possible overcrowding a center and spreading the coronavirus.
To check on the blood drive nearest you and make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.