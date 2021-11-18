Emporia Police are trying to find the person who stole a trailer from a church parking lot.
Police released a security photo Thursday of a sport utility vehicle which may have been to take the trailer. The theft occurred between November 10-12 outside First Church of the Nazarene, 2931 W. 24th Avenue.
A police statement said the church's bus was damaged, while a six-foot enclosed single axle trailer was taken.
The security photo is thought to show a Ford Escape.
People with information about this case are asked to call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. Online anonymous tips can be made at P3tips.com.
